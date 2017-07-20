Android

OnePlus rolling out update for emergency calls bug, other Android phones still at risk

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus has told Pocketnow in a statement the day after reports of OnePlus 5 units not being able to complete emergency services calls that a software update has been tested with one of the users that originally reported the issue on Reddit and certified for release. Roll-out begins shortly.

Meantime, Reddit users have been posting reports and videos for days and weeks of their own devices rebooting when dialing in 911 or 999 or the local number. Some OnePlus 5 users couldn’t even replicate the issue while retail worker /u/fbuslop claims his store was ordered by ASUS not to sell any ZenFone 3 model until “an issue” was fixed — there have been claims of these devices rebooting after initiating a call.

Between phones old and new from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola and potentially others, the issue was hit and miss. There have been no reports of any Pixel phones failing the task. That spread lends more credence to this being a fault in the Android Open Source Project code execution.

Android manufacturers are left playing catch-up at this stage. Meanwhile, we may not see Android developers address this until the news monthly security patch at the end of the first week in August. If you’re wondering about your ability to contact local emergency services, you can arrange to set up a test call with your local department through its non-emergency line. The process takes just minutes.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Phandroid
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
911, Android, aosp, Asus, Bug, emergency services, Google, Motorola, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, Pixel, Pixel XL, safety, Samsung, Sony, Zenfone 3
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.