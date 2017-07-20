OnePlus has told Pocketnow in a statement the day after reports of OnePlus 5 units not being able to complete emergency services calls that a software update has been tested with one of the users that originally reported the issue on Reddit and certified for release. Roll-out begins shortly.

Meantime, Reddit users have been posting reports and videos for days and weeks of their own devices rebooting when dialing in 911 or 999 or the local number. Some OnePlus 5 users couldn’t even replicate the issue while retail worker /u/fbuslop claims his store was ordered by ASUS not to sell any ZenFone 3 model until “an issue” was fixed — there have been claims of these devices rebooting after initiating a call.

Between phones old and new from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola and potentially others, the issue was hit and miss. There have been no reports of any Pixel phones failing the task. That spread lends more credence to this being a fault in the Android Open Source Project code execution.

Android manufacturers are left playing catch-up at this stage. Meanwhile, we may not see Android developers address this until the news monthly security patch at the end of the first week in August. If you’re wondering about your ability to contact local emergency services, you can arrange to set up a test call with your local department through its non-emergency line. The process takes just minutes.