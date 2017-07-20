Nokia and Apple did the right thing a couple of months ago and resolved their patent disputes without prolonging a legal war that neither company needed in a time of extended reorganization for the former and high-stakes judicial conflict against a semiconductor juggernaut as far as the latter is concerned.

But a remnant of the otherwise short-lived discord between Cupertino and Espoo took an unexpectedly long time to expire. Starting today, at last, Withings health products are back in stock at the online Apple Store in Canada and the US, obviously rebranded as Nokias.

The Finnish outfit’s recently revamped official website still includes a wider selection of wellness-monitoring and improving devices, from wrist-worn watches and bands to Wi-Fi scales to even smart hairbrushes.

In the meantime, iOS users and hardcore Apple fans can find a $100 Nokia Thermo Thermometer, $100 Body+ Scale, $130 BPM+ Blood Pressure Monitor and $180 Body Cardio Scale in the “accessories” section of their go-to electronic e-store.

Keep in mind that these aren’t products developed and marketed by HMD Global or manufactured by Foxconn, though Nokia didn’t create any of them in-house either. The time will probably come for that to happen, and maybe, just maybe, we’ll get a full-blown Nokia smartwatch as well. Not from Apple, as it would compete directly against its industry-leading timepiece, but still, it’s something to wish for.