Widely expected to be dubbed Nokia 9 for quite some time, HMD Global’s rookie flagship smartphone effort is all of a sudden pretty much guaranteed to carry the Nokia 8 name and go on sale in select European markets by the end of this very month.

But just in case you needed further confirmation Evan Blass is (almost) never wrong, Nokia’s own official Chinese website briefly listed a random Nokia 8 landing page yesterday. This was obviously taken down with haste, though eagle-eyed brand enthusiasts still had plenty of time to capture a few screens and pull the high-res press render for our viewing pleasure.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t show off arguably the most interesting part of the Snapdragon 835 high-ender’s outward aspect. Technically, that means we can’t be 100 percent certain there will be a Zeiss-powered dual camera arrangement on the Nokia 8’s back.

Then again, if the shoe front design fits, there’s no logical reason to expect any rear-facing visual differences. And indeed, this looks like the same exact façade that was ev-leaked a few days ago, down to the snazzy blue coat of paint, home button-doubling fingerprint reader, fairly chunky bezels (by late 2017 standards), and 2.5D curved glass.

The Nokia 8 was ev-rendered in silver as well ahead of this accidental company reveal, and something tells us the formal announcement could go down as early as today, July 20. Stay tuned, be prepared and don’t even blink or you may miss it.