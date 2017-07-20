Mini LG V20, V34, gets to Italy as LG Q8

A 5.2-inch version of the LG V20, released in Japan last October as the LG V34, has eked its way over to Italy. The company is now calling it the LG Q8, having its name fall into scheme with the recent miniature G6 release, the Q6.

That being said, not everything has come across continents the same: the IP67 rating on the phone has been upgraded to IP68, giving the Q8 a certification for 1.5 meters of immersion in water for 30 minutes rather than the V34’s 1 meter mark. The V20, you’ll recall, has no ingress resistance rating, but that’s partially because you can flip open the back cover to replace the battery and microSD card. You can’t do that on these smaller phones.

What it does share with both its predecessors is the dual-camera system at back, ESS Technology’s Quad DAC system, a professional A/V capture suite, the Second Screen and that same ‘ol Snapdragon 820 from 2016 — which, to be honest, we’re just fine with.

Availability details aren’t on the support page, but a quick check of a couple of sellers doesn’t seem to pull anything up at the moment.