Mini LG V20, V34, gets to Italy as LG Q8
Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821
Quad-core (4x2.15GHz Kryo)
Adreno 530 GPU
5.2 inches Quantum IPS
1440 x 2560 main + 160 x 1040 Second Screen (~564 ppi)
Corning Gorilla Glass 4
4GB RAM
32GB UFS + microSD-expandable by up to 2TB
Rear: 13MP 1/2.6" @ 28mm (78°), f/1.8 aperture w/ 1.12μm pixels
8MP 1/4" @ 10mm (135°), f/2.4 aperture w/ 1.12μm pixels
Front: 5MP 1/5" @ 135°, f/1.9 aperture
3,000mAh non-removable
146 grams
Android 7.0 Nougat
A 5.2-inch version of the LG V20, released in Japan last October as the LG V34, has eked its way over to Italy. The company is now calling it the LG Q8, having its name fall into scheme with the recent miniature G6 release, the Q6.
One carry-over feature from the V34 we very much enjoy is the IP67 ingress resistance. The V20, you’ll recall, has no such rating, but that’s partially because you can flip open the back cover to replace the battery and microSD card. You can’t do that on these smaller phones.
What it does share with both its predecessors is the dual-camera system at back, ESS Technology’s Quad DAC system, a professional A/V capture suite, the Second Screen and that same ‘ol Snapdragon 820 from 2016 — which, to be honest, we’re just fine with.
Availability details aren’t on the support page, but a quick check of a couple of sellers doesn’t seem to pull anything up at the moment.