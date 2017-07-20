Mini LG V20, V34, gets to Italy as LG Q8

A 5.2-inch version of the LG V20, released in Japan last October as the LG V34, has eked its way over to Italy. The company is now calling it the LG Q8, having its name fall into scheme with the recent miniature G6 release, the Q6.

One carry-over feature from the V34 we very much enjoy is the IP67 ingress resistance. The V20, you’ll recall, has no such rating, but that’s partially because you can flip open the back cover to replace the battery and microSD card. You can’t do that on these smaller phones.

What it does share with both its predecessors is the dual-camera system at back, ESS Technology’s Quad DAC system, a professional A/V capture suite, the Second Screen and that same ‘ol Snapdragon 820 from 2016 — which, to be honest, we’re just fine with.

Availability details aren’t on the support page, but a quick check of a couple of sellers doesn’t seem to pull anything up at the moment.

Update: LG has officially announced the Q8 to be sold in Europe this week and will head to Asia in the near future. In addition, Pocketnow would like to clarify that an earlier version of this article incorrectly mentioned that the Q8 has an IP68 rating. This was due to a clerical error on the LG Italy site listed in the source link below.