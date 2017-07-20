Whatever happened to Lenovo’s crazy bendable gadget prototypes envisioned as tablet/smartphone hybrids and phone/smart bracelet crossbreeds? How about the company’s fashionable smart shoes, which were also showcased at last year’s Tech World “global event” in (extremely) early pre-release form?

We’re guessing both groundbreaking projects have either been abandoned or they need several more years of R&D work, and the same probably goes for a fresh batch of concept devices unveiled at the third annual Lenovo Tech World “innovation summit.”

But maybe, just maybe there’s a new Moto Z or Phab 2 Pro among these unpolished yet promising AI-powered products. After all, it’s not too ambitious of Lenovo to think it can throw its hat in the digital assistant ring before long.

CAVA, aka the Context Aware Virtual Assistant, makes a customarily sophisticated (read vague) promise of taking “deep learning” to the next level, leveraging “natural language understanding technologies to manage calendar events and remind you based on your habits.”

Right now, we’d settle for a Siri, Google Assistant, Cortana or Alexa alternative decently fluent in more than one language.

Meanwhile, Lenovo’s bold new conceptual Amazon Echo rival, dubbed SmartCast+, aims to “do more” than just answer voice queries. This extra-intelligent and “interactive speaker” will come with sound and object recognition, as well as the ability to “deliver AR experiences” via a built-in projector… if it ever commercially materializes.

Ambitious but vague is also the perfect description of the daystAR, which further confirms this OEM and research juggernaut’s dedication for the fledgling augmented reality industry. With “free-formed surface lenses” and a rather modest 40-degree field of view, the “optical display” shines when it comes to “independent” functionality, aiming to eschew the need for a connected PC or smartphone.

Finally, the SmartVest is a very impressive medical grade smart clothing garment, featuring non-stop cardiac activity monitoring with 10 built-in textile sensors and the promise of super-accurate real-time heart rate and heart rate variability analysis. Now that sounds like a literal life saver.