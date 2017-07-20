iOS

iOS 10.3.3 and watchOS 3.2.3 are out with little fanfare

Bugfixes and subtle improvements are the rule of the day as Apple has pushed out a wave of software updates to its computing platforms. This takes users up to iOS 10.3.3, macOS 10.12.6, tvOS 10.2.2 and watchOS 3.2.3.

We’re ahead of another full-point refresh for all of the above systems with iOS 11 standing to get the most improvements per its phone and tablet platforms. iOS and macOS public betas for their next versions have come to their second stages.

You can update your iPhone 5s or later device or eligible iPad or iPod touch by going into the General section of the settings and hitting the Software Update item. You can also hit up your Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the General settings button to get to the Software Update page.

