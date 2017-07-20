Huawei Nova 2 Plus goes through FCC, may be intended for the US

Between its two flagship series, Huawei has been looking for a mid-range series separate from its youthful sub-brand, Honor, that could punch its own. The Mate S series was one of its more recent tries before we came to the launch of the Nova series.

The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus went on sale in China a couple of months ago with dual cameras, unique colors — well, as unique as the P10’s colors — and mid-range price tags. Perhaps we’ll be able to see them outside of that land soon and maybe over in the United States.

The FCC is looking at cellular test reports for the BAC-L03 and the BAC-L23, referring to the Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus respectively. Thing is, the mandated FCC ID label location report has revealed an electronic label (accessible in the settings) that indicates the devices’ destination market to be the United States — see this post for the Nokia 8 and its European Union units.

There’s a hope that the P8 lite gets its soul replaced with something fresher.