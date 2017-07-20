This is more than a little unusual, but after a couple of first-party introductory flash deals and a fairly substantial B&H pre-order bundle back in January, the Honor 6X discounts and freebies have been few and far between. Not to mention modest, like Amazon’s ongoing $20 off “special offer.”

Fortunately, B&H Photo Video has bargain hunters covered once again until 11:59 pm ET on Saturday, July 22, shaving a slightly heftier 50 bucks off the 32GB smartphone’s list price in silver, gray and gold.

For only two Benjamins, you’re getting a decidedly fashionable, powerful albeit far from indestructible Android mid-ranger here, with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen in tow, Kirin 655 processor, 3GB RAM, dual 12 + 2MP rear-facing cameras, single 8MP selfie snapper, fingerprint recognition, and solid 3340 mAh battery capacity.

Thoroughly compatible with GSM networks nationwide, 4G LTE speeds and all, the Honor 6X on sale is brand-new, unlocked and backed by a limited 1-year manufacturer warranty. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.0 software sprinkles on top, and at $199.99, it’s almost unbeatable from a value standpoint.

Its closest rivals are probably Amazon’s Prime Exclusive $180 Nokia 6 and $185 Moto G5 Plus, but it’s pretty obvious why one would prefer an unlocked, ad-free, “catch”-free handset.