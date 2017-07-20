First wave of Android Wear 2.0 updates headed to ASUS ZenWatch 2
Better later and later than never, right? After radio silence on the failed delivery of the Android Wear 2.0 update by the second quarter to its eligible smartwatches, ASUS is finally making up the difference this month.
The ZenWatch 3 was the first to receive the software update last week. Now the ZenWatch 2 is taking the OTA in, first to the 1.63-inch model. The roll-out will be gradual for that variant while we should see the 1.45-inch model take Wear 2.0 early next month — that’s when the company recently said a second pulse would be sent.
Two smartwatches eligible for upgrade are still on the to-be-updated list: the Moto 360 Sport and the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%