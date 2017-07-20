August 23 will be the date for the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event

After some vague words about August 23 being the date something happens with Samsung’s newest phablet with a stylus, we now know what is happening.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be revealed at an Unpacked event in New York at 11am Eastern on Wednesday, August 23. If the picture above doesn’t give you a hint of what to expect, you can take a look at this cheeky post from vanity skins maker dbrand and pore over the specifications of this top-end machine here. And if you really want some eye candy, this is where you want to go.

The shorthand of it all: we expect this device to sport a dual-camera arrangement of some sort on the back, feature storage options of 64GB and 128GB, snag a few precious software applications for that S Pen and be priced above $1,000 — given that the Galaxy S8+ at $824.99 doesn’t give much room for the Galaxy Note 8 to jump before hitting four digits.

Pocketnow will have full coverage online and on the ground as we unpack Unpacked.