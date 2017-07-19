You can cop an LG G6+ in the US on Amazon for $699

There’s always a catch to importing smartphones not intended for your home country — cellular band support. A phone being what it is today, that support is needed for decent LTE reception so that you can Facebook or whatever it is kids are doing on the internet.

Well, if you want to take advantage of more storage with the LG G6+, you can unofficially do so through Amazon — the LG G6 with double the standard storage of Korean units and quadruple the paltry 32GB on US ones at 128GB still features dual 13-megapixel cameras at the back, the older Snapdragon 821 chipset inside and a few more same ‘ol pieces — for the cost of $699. That’s $50 more than the average G6’s MSRP.

Take note, though, that the G6+ you see is the international dual-SIM variant with support for LTE Bands 4, 5, 12, 26, 41 and select others that aren’t taken up by US carriers. All of the top five carriers will have very limited play on with LTE.

It comes in blue and gold.