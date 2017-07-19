The last Lumia device came out around 18 months ago, third-party Windows 10 Mobile-based product manufacturers abandoned the platform one by one of late, the mythical Surface Phone is still a pipe dream, and official WP 8.1 support was halted for good just last week.

Pretty much all signs point to Microsoft giving up on smartphones altogether, aside from recent speculation of yet another take on Redmond’s pocket-friendly OS.

There’s also the Windows 10 on ARM initiative that Microsoft and Qualcomm repeatedly demonstrated with reference designs, promising commercial rollouts by the end of the year. Dreamers were quick to interpret the ambitious project as destined for phones in addition to tablets, laptops and 2-in-1s powered by Snapdragon SoCs, but in accordance with common sense, Joe Belfiore has just put this wild gossip to rest.

The always communicative Corporate VP in the Operating Systems Group at Microsoft went into great detail the other day regarding the technical reasons why the “Windows 10 on ARM effort” is simply not a feasible “phone-like experience.”

The goal is to provide a “desktop PC experience” to devices built on ARM architecture “so that they’re connected all the time and have great battery life.” That doesn’t include phones also because there’s still Windows 10 Mobile around for “phone-like experiences on ARM.” Wait, does that mean new W10M products are in the pipeline after all? It sure sounds like it, though Microsoft execs do have a tendency to mislead with statements regularly open to interpretation.