Nearly 200,000 appointments booked to look at the Xiaomi 5X

Xiaomi has officially launched the pre-registration process for its customers to look at and potentially buy its newest phone, the Xiaomi 5X.

In the past day and change, nearly 200,000 appointments have been booked for people to head to their local Mi Home outlet from July 26 onwards — the phone, it is rumored, cannot be bought online. There’s also a convoluted giveaway scheme involving interesting camera shoots and a superstar, but we’ll save that for another post.

Pricing for the mid-range phone, which may also feature the Snapdragon 625, should start at ¥1,999 and go up from there.