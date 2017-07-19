iOS

More banks agree on supercycle for glamorous iPhone 8

Contents
Advertisement

New reports from Guggenheim’s Robert Cihra and  J.P. Morgan’s Rod Hill are adding to market expectations for an iPhone 8 to cost around $1,000, but it isn’t clear when shipments will actually take off.

The current target range that the high street has put out would land first shipments between October and November. Cihra’s note, obtained by AppleInsider, believes that the delay will be “short-lived” anyhow and demand will follow along — at least 280 million of an estimated 700 million iPhones out in use right now are aged over two years, prime upgrade territory. Prices for this iPhone 8 with an OLED display and other substantive goodies may start as high as $1,050 — besting the expected iPhone 7s‘s base price by up to $400.

Rod Hall, however, believes that the idea of a delay is hogwash at this point. While the J.P. Morgan analyst does believe that production will need time to get up to speed with new parts like a 3D scanner coming into play, we may realistically end up seeing what we saw when the iPhone 7 launched: very limited initial stock with some easing in the subsequent months. The forecast? 2 million units as opposed to an earlier bet of 9 million.

…we do not believe that Apple’s production schedule is still changing materially with most current delay reports simply dated reverberations of decisions Apple made back in the spring. We expect a small amount of late September EMS output for the Pro model and then ramping production through October with target output levels achieved in late October/early November…

Hill, revising an underestimation in production costs, is forecasting a base model price of $1,100. The price could help stem demand and give Apple room to slowly drop prices for a model that’s expected to last two years.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
AppleInsider
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, bank, estimates, iPhone 8, News, Pricing
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.