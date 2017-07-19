4 Mobile Photography Tips: improve your pictures on the go (video)

We’ve got awesome cameras on our phones nowadays. For most users, the smartphones they carry in their pockets are better than point-and-shoot cameras of yesterday. Also, as the saying goes: “the best camera is the one you happen to have on you”. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for mediocre pictures, or, even better, it doesn’t mean you can’t improve your pictures on the go.

We’ve got four mobile photography tips for you in the video below, which will definitely help you take your imagery to the next (or to a decent) level. Check them out and drop us a comment with a link to a neat picture you’ve taken using your smartphone on the go!