Will an iPhone SE sequel come in August?

A source to igen.fr has claimed that we should expect to see a refreshed iPhone SE model that will cost less than what a current model does.

In spite of market trends pointing to growing screen sizes, Apple may want to continue some work with the smaller 4-inch form factor as it has a hard-fought factory established in India dedicated to making the iPhone SE.

In any case, we should hope to see an August event supplement the main show in September in order to see this new SE launch through, though it would help that we get some specs in this rumor pile. Maybe an A10 processor and more RAM? If there is an upgrade, it’ll be tough to see another stipulation through: the price is said to drop from its current €489 ($584) down to €399 ($460).

But as we don’t have any specs, we should be especially cautious as to how to treat these details. Apple is willing to chain up events in short periods to launch multiple products.

