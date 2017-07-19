Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge on Best Buy. Then we talk about Bixby Voice and its launch in the US for every Galaxy S8 user. The LG G6+ follows as there’s actually a way to get it now on Amazon. Then we talk about the Google app and how the feed will now improve thanks to machined learning. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how its design might bring a new approach to Touch ID.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Best Buy takes $200 off US unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge, also selling Verizon variant for only $312
Bixby voice now working on US Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ units
You can cop an LG G6+ in the US on Amazon for $699
Advanced machine learning helps Google app feed get more intuitive and easier to customize
More sources are nailing down iPhone 8 design to look like this

