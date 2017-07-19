Bixby voice now working on US Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ units
The delays are done for US-based owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as Samsung has announced that those phones have a software update available to them that will activate voice interactions with the company’s new digital assistant, Bixby.
After months of internal trifles with language syntax programming and an early access program, Bixby will now finally take voice commands for various tasks and respond to them. The below video shows off such tasks such as telling the phone to text your mother a sad face, set reminders with notes, open up apps to a certain function or apply a sunshine filter to a photo of Garfield, your cat.
Galaxy S8 series devices bought locked to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon should see this update. We’re inquiring on Bixby voice availability for unlocked devices as we go to press.
Furthermore, third-party app integration with Bixby will only be accessible from the start with the Bixby Labs program — you can look into how to access that and opt-in by pressing the Bixby button and looking at your settings. Facebook, Google Maps, Google Play Music, YouTube and a select few others are on the list.
Samsung is nudging users with “experience points” per use of Bixby that can be converted into Samsung Rewards points for use at its online retail platform. It also has a series of tutorial videos on how to use voice controls with Bixby — you can find them at source link below.
On a side note, the Bixby.com domain promoted in the video above still redirects to the site for the city of Bixby, Oklahoma.