Android

Best Buy takes $200 off US unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge, also selling Verizon variant for only $312

Contents
Advertisement

Don’t you find it a little weird that Samsung and third-party US retailers have been repeatedly discounting the hot new Galaxy S8 and S8+ lately instead of offering the old but still compelling S7 and S7 Edge at special prices?

One could interpret this quiet on the Samsung Galaxy S7 deal front as a sign of steady demand even 16 months after the previous flagship duo’s commercial debut, though Best Buy is now all of a sudden disturbing the complete silence with two sweet promos.

Officially updated to Android 7.0 Nougat just a couple of months back, the unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge shaves $200 off its excessive MSRP to cost $469.99 for a limited time in titanium silver or gold.

This is the SM-G935U variant, mind you, which boggled the mind with unusually poor software support, nonetheless featuring all the necessary bands to squeeze the most out of Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile’s nationwide 4G LTE coverage. No compromises, no corners cut, and a standard manufacturer’s warranty included.

But if you already know Verizon is your network, and don’t have a problem committing to a 24-month payment plan, why not save $158 more getting a Big Red-locked black onyx or silver titanium model?

That brings the total cost of a dual-curved, Quad HD screen-sporting, 4GB RAM-packing GS7 Edge all the way down to $312, or $12.99 x 24. This phone isn’t always on sale, but when it is, the savings are sure massive.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
43%
Like It
2%
Want It
16%
Had It
10%
Hated It
29%
Via
Best Buy (2)
Source
Best Buy (1)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Best Buy, Deals, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, News, Samsung, Verizon
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).