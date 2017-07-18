We consider Carlos Slim to be a Mexican billionaire, but his telco, América Móvil, is still trying to reflect that richness. It recently was able to lock down an acquisition of some nice spectrum in the 2.5GHz band, but deploying that spectrum is another issue in mountainous Latin America and the Caribbean.

Well, Reuters reports that Samsung has signed with the carrier to improve the existing network up to 4.5G standards and implement groundwork for a robust Internet of Things market. Experimentation will occur in Mexico, Puerto Rico and select other territories with voice calls over LTE and Wi-Fi as well as beamforming mechanisms like 4×4 MIMO and 256-QAM.

Samsung will use the Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as test beds.