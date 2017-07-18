With the Galaxy S8 and S8+ looking nothing like their forerunners, as the war on screen bezels continues, the reasonable thing to wonder now is where will Samsung’s designers go next in a continuous quest for visual perfection and perpetual innovation.

Truly flexible, foldable, bendable, rollable or stretchable smartphones are still at least several years away from mass production, so until the chaebol can come up with a different way to turn heads, it may need to iterate, rehash and subtly polish the beautiful GS8 duo.

We already know this fall’s Galaxy Note 8 is set to adopt a 6.3-inch or so “Infinity Display”, making the S Pen-wielding phablet a slightly supersized Galaxy S8 Plus. And now we’re hearing from “unnamed industry sources” cited by Korean media that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ should sport 5.77 and 6.22-inch screens respectively.

Those are the exact dimensions of the S8/S8+ panels, and once again, the “infinite shape is expected to curb the right and left sides with no home button.” But Samsung can’t just release an Android flagship pair looking identical to the one before it, so this time, at long last, under-glass fingerprint recognition should commercially materialize.

There’s no word from Samsung Display insiders of screen resolution, leaving us wondering if perhaps a 4K upgrade is also in the pipeline. Let’s not even try to guess the rest of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ specifications, although as crazy early as it sounds, the Note 9 display size may have been decided already, matching the predicted 6.32 inches of the Note 8.