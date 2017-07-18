There is a mountain of costs required to get a smartphone to consumers. There’s an even bigger one in having to take away those phones from said consumers. Samsung found itself on the end of that situation with its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 and is intent on recouping at least some of those costs any way it can.

One way has been to release a refurbished Fan Edition of the Note 7 using devices collected in the mess of recalls from the original run and placing smaller batteries in them. And if it runs into some devices can’t be salvaged for that purpose, it’ll pick away at the parts to sell them or the precious metals inside of them.

The chaebol announced that it expects to grab 157 tons of rare metals from the phones. Most come in the form of whole parts that can be repurposed in other devices or sold on the market. It’ll be the materials that can wreak environmental havoc that will need the most care, like cobalt and manganese. Environmental activist group Greenpeace has called on the company to recycle those metals.

Reuters reports that the recall fiasco, affecting just over 3 million units, put a $5.4 billion dent in the company’s operating profit last year. But as with most things, the parts are worth more as a whole, — even with precious metal prices as they are — and Samsung won’t be able make anywhere near that much with this initiative.