LG V30 clocked on Geekbench with Android 7.1.2

Last year, the LG V20 was launched as the first commercial smartphone to feature Android 7.0 Nougat — well, its existence was official before Google could launch its Pixel phones that ended up shipping around the same time as the V20.

The question is: will the LG V30 go for a repeat and be the first to run Android O out of the box?

The clue we have from Telefoon.nl is a Geekbench 4.1 run for an “LGE LG-H932PR” that the site picked up but has since been deleted from Primate Labs’ database. Since the phone claims to be running a MSM8998 (that’s the part number for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset) with 4GB of RAM, we can bet on this being at least one variant — perhaps a test unit prior to mass production — we’re betting on it being the V30. You can check out more specification speculation right here.

It’s currently only running the latest public Android build available, version 7.1.2, but it’s a version that few if any third-party OEMs have adopted. Not even LG has, by the way.

This doesn’t exactly help us clear up the software development status, but we’re willing to bet that it will be fully finalized by launch. Knowing LG, we know it’ll probably tease the heck out of the device a week, if not weeks in advance of its August 31 dedicated event.

The test scores, by the way, are very normal for a Snapdragon 835 — about 1,900 for a single-core run and in the low-to-mid 6,000’s for a multi-core run.