Given his near-flawless track record, there was no legitimate reason to doubt the authenticity of Steve H.’s, aka @OnLeaks, latest 360-degree CAD render reveal starring the fast-approaching LG V30.

Like it or not, the dual-display setup of the 6-incher’s forerunners seems to be out of the equation, and the same goes for the universally loved user-removable battery. On the bright side, you can’t hate those razor-thin bezels and the shiny new glass back is a definite joy to behold as well.

The UK’s “leading online mobile accessories retailer”, which sometimes appears to focus more on leaking parts of unreleased devices than actually selling cases and covers for existing products, further substantiates a few key V30 design elements today.

Technically, it’s Ringke, a well-known manufacturer of smartphone accessories, that spills the beans in cooperation with MobileFun, prematurely putting a pair of protective cases up for pre-order at $19.99 a pop.

Assuming they’re built based on trustworthy inside information, these confirm a dual rear-facing camera arrangement more strongly resembling the shooters on the back of the G6 than the V20. That’s to say they’re subtle and flush with the rest of the body, though the LED flash is positioned to the side rather than in the middle, laser autofocus also in tow, alongside a mystery final sensor. Oh, and of course, there’s a circular fingerprint reader below all that, as well as volume buttons on the left-hand side of the phone. Nothing surprising, really, just extra validation of previous speculation.