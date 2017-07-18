Another early Kickstarter success story with no coherent strategy for breaking into the mainstream tech industry, Jide has officially pulled the plug on the oh-so-promising Remix OS and all associated consumer hardware products.

It’s a sad, sad day for thousands of backers that have shared this small company’s vision of “unlocking the potential of Android” ever since 2014, culminating in a 2015 Remix Mini crowdfunding campaign with over $1.6 million pledged in a 45-day window.

Following “the world’s first true Android PC”, the Remix IO and IO+ “all-in-one” devices (4K TV set-top box, gaming console and PC) also raised a respectable $598K, but unfortunately that money will now be returned.

Said “products in the pipeline” are formally “discontinued”, and “development on all existing products such as Remix OS for PC” is halted for good. But for what it’s worth, Jide Technology shall live on, pivoting to the enterprise space to capitalize on the “huge potential in the role that Jide can play to revolutionize” how many businesses operate.

No enterprise partners are named at the moment, though the list should be quite lengthy straight off the bat, as an “increasing number of inquiries from various industries” was apparently received “over the past year.”

Remix IO and IO+ sponsors don’t need to do anything to get full refunds for their Kickstarter donations/purchases, which will begin being issued on August 15. Unfulfilled online store orders will be handled in similar fashion, though Android productivity believers are likely to be sorely disappointed by the end of this ambitious consumer project. Oh, well, at least there’s still Chrome OS and Samsung DeX.