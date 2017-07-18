Honor 9 Premium maxes out the memory specs in Europe

The Honor 9 will is now available in its ultimate form on Hutchison Whampoa’s Tre network in Italy and will be known as the Honor 9 Premium.

This Honor 9 variant is not the one widely available in Europe right now with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but with the treasured 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All other specs more or less remain the same. WinFuture also reports that Swiss retail brands Digitec and Galaxus are striking up pre-orders for the upgraded device for CHF 499 ($522), a 40 franc premium over the regular version.

Meanwhile, the US has been told to expect the next major announcement from Honor next Q1 — wait is all we can do.