This may have nothing to do with the recent random restart of software updates for Google Glass consumer units, but in similarly unexpected fashion, Alphabet research subsidiary X just took the wraps off a version of the controversial optical head-mounted display aimed specifically at businesses.

Of course, today’s announcement is only unexpected if you missed all the reports and online appearances of precisely this enterprise-focused Google Glass edition a while back. Or if you thought that part of the wearable computer project was also dead.

Well, it’s not, and as unbelievable as it sounds in an era of daily next-gen iPhone and Galaxy leaks, the search giant’s “moonshot factory” collaborated in secret these past couple of years with “more than 50 businesses” to make life in the workplace a breeze.

With the veil finally lifted, X, formerly known as Google X, is proud to make public quite a high-profile list of worldwide Glass customers, including AGCO, DHL, Dignity Health, Opel, Samsung, Sutter Health, The Boeing Company, and Volkswagen.

Following successful experiments in various business establishments, a network of Google Glass partners is now organized to build “custom end-to-end solutions” fitting your “exact business needs.”

Basically, everyone’s welcomed to implement the Glass Enterprise Edition into the day-to-day operations of a business, any kind of business, for workers to get essential information in front of their eyes while their hands are busy.

The new smart goggles are obviously identical in concept to the original Explorer version and the “standard” model for consumers, with subtle “improvements” made to the design and hardware “so that it’s lightweight and comfortable for long term wear.” Battery life and processing power are enhanced too, and the 5MP camera graduates to an 8-megapixel sensor.