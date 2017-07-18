EU forcing answers from Qualcomm over Icera freeze-out

Qualcomm’s forging through antitrust accusations from Korean and US government agencies as well as Apple with the licenses for its mobile chipsets. The European Commission, finding that Qualcomm used anti-competitive measures to push NVIDIA and its new subsidiary back in 2011, Icera, out of the market, is also looking into the chipmaker.

As Qualcomm has failed to block a request for internal documents related to this matter, the commission is now fining the company €580,000 every day it does not turn over those documents. EU general court president Marc Jaeger said that the manufacturer has made no effort to show financial hardship or major negative market impacts on its performance, though Qualcomm claims that €3 million of work will be needed to compile the documents. As it stands, the company already owes €1 billion for not adhering to the documents request deadline of June 30.

NVIDIA shut down its Icera unit in 2015.