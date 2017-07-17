Android

Mystery 2018 Xiaomi flagship (Mi Note 3?) expected to adopt ‘rigid’ 6-inch Samsung OLED screen

Contents
Advertisement

Xiaomi has pretty big plans (in the literal sense) for an unnamed “flagship smartphone” to be released sometime next year, according to Korean press, reportedly reaching a high-profile agreement with Samsung for the supply of 6.01-inch rigid OLED panels.

Specifically, roughly a million of such gargantuan, high-quality displays in December, and an extra 2.2 million units by the end of January 2018. Now, the rumored timing would seem to fit the profile of a Mi 6 sequel, but the company’s spring 2017 hero device sports a tiny, slightly inferior 5.15-inch IPS LCD screen.

The Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus and even the ultra-high-end Mi Mix are all “modest” LCD affairs, unlike last fall’s Mi Note 2. That particular dual-edged powerhouse is also quite large, measuring 5.7 inches in diagonal, though ironically, its curved panel comes from LG.

The same display and smartphone manufacturer was initially eyed as a partner for a “flexible” 5.5-incher that turned into this “rigid” 6-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 3 candidate, as LG couldn’t handle demand for its still-budding OLED production business. Enter Samsung, and a desire to dominate a fast-growing market only exceeded in intensity by a rare willingness to spend however much money it takes. Just to be perfectly clear though, nothing’s etched in stone yet. Not the Mi Note 3 name, not the early 2018 ETA, and not even this Xiaomi – Samsung alliance at the expense of LG.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
89%
Like It
11%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
The Investor
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, LG, Mi 6, Mi 7, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, News, OLED, Rumors, Samsung, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).