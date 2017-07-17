Smartphone manufacturers need a strong traditional retail presence even in this digital age of total e-commerce domination, and to prove its commitment for further growth with surging sales in physical stores across Asia, Xiaomi has an offline-only product series in the works.

Allegedly, but also assuredly, based on substantial visual evidence in addition to chatter around the Chinese blogosphere. A freshly leaked, no doubt legitimate Xiaomi 5X poster reveals a few key specs belonging to the Android mid-ranger, including a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB RAM.

Most importantly, we get confirmation of the phone’s reasonable price point – 1,999 yuan, or roughly $295. That’s not bad for a razor-thin metallic device with 7.1 Nougat software purportedly offered out the box, as well as Full HD screen resolution and one of those fancy dual camera setups also in tow.

Perhaps surprisingly, the Xiaomi 5X is rumored to be sold in a significantly higher-end configuration too, packing Snapdragon 660 punch and a whopping 6GB RAM. We’re not sure about pricing, although certain insiders speak of a CNY 2,000 tag in relation to this variant, complete with 64GB internal storage space.

Oh, and the two rear-facing shooters are expected to feature 12MP sensors sourced from Sony and Samsung, with an unspecified single 16MP lens in charge of selfies. ETA: July 26. Or at least that’s when the formal announcement should take place, giving the Meizu Pro 7 duo a run for its money.