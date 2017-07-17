Will the iPhone 8 support T-Mobile’s 600MHz frequencies?

T-Mobile has announced it will have phones from Samsung and LG that support its growing 600MHz network from the fourth quarter — about the same time it hopes to have the first towers for the network lit up.

While we suppose that the LG V30 and the Galaxy Note 8 will be great candidates (and the likeliest, based on this timeframe and their prominence) to start up the network, the question here is whether the speculative iPhone 7s, 7s Plus or the fanciful iPhone 8 will do the same — we won’t know about these heavy hitters until probably closer to their launch time (late September for the first two, October or November for the last one).

Apple has been wreaking some havoc with its cellular modem suppliers, moving chip orders for GSM-bound networks from Qualcomm to Intel. The latter isn’t exactly the most proven player in this particular field, so we’re going to have to see how that ends up being handled.

The news comes as the Un-carrier brags about customers’ availability to LTE signals and download speeds when compared to AT&T and Verizon — Sprint was omitted from comparisons for failing to achieve an arbitrary threshold for both.

According to data from Ookla, T-Mobile improved on both ends to lead the pack in those measures. “Dumb & Dumber” have declined year-to-date on both — CTO Neville Ray believes that the industry-wide switch to unlimited data plans this year put his company, which is continuing to build out its LTE network, at an advantage.

You can check out specific numbers and a network map evolution at the source link below.