SoundCloud insists it will survive without Spotify deal

When Spotify gave up its attempt to link up with competing streaming service SoundCloud, people were wondering if the latter would make dues as the deal was seen as a saving grace for the financially unstable company.

Well, the German firm’s CEO, Alex Ljung, typed up an open letter to users of the crowd-sourced audio platform that it will not be “going away”, more than a week after it cut 173 jobs from its total payroll of 420.

“There’s an insane amount of noise about SoundCloud in the world right now,” Ljung wrote. “And it’s just that, noise.”

Addressing reporting from TechCrunch that the layoffs gave SoundCloud room for 80 more days of operation, the executive said that users’ audio files would be deleted “Not in 50 days, not in 80 days or anytime in the foreseeable future.”

Last week, Chance the Rapper placed his confidence by releasing a collaborative track with Young Thug called “Big B’s” exclusively on SoundCloud. He has also recently been involved in talks with Ljung, though it’s not clear what that involvement is.

The company has been trying to build its SoundCloud Go subscription service — the only paid element of an otherwise free service — ever since it launched last year.

Ljung’s full letter is available to read in full at the link below.