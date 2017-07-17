Android

SoundCloud insists it will survive without Spotify deal

Contents
Advertisement

When Spotify gave up its attempt to link up with competing streaming service SoundCloud, people were wondering if the latter would make dues as the deal was seen as a saving grace for the financially unstable company.

Well, the German firm’s CEO, Alex Ljung, typed up an open letter to users of the crowd-sourced audio platform that it will not be “going away”, more than a week after it cut 173 jobs from its total payroll of 420.

“There’s an insane amount of noise about SoundCloud in the world right now,” Ljung wrote. “And it’s just that, noise.”

Addressing reporting from TechCrunch that the layoffs gave SoundCloud room for 80 more days of operation, the executive said that users’ audio files would be deleted “Not in 50 days, not in 80 days or anytime in the foreseeable future.”

Last week, Chance the Rapper placed his confidence by releasing a collaborative track with Young Thug called “Big B’s” exclusively on SoundCloud. He has also recently been involved in talks with Ljung, though it’s not clear what that involvement is.

The company has been trying to build its SoundCloud Go subscription service — the only paid element of an otherwise free service — ever since it launched last year.

Ljung’s full letter is available to read in full at the link below.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
SoundCloud
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
app, business, Music Streaming, News, revenue, SoundCloud, SoundCloud Go
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.