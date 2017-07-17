Although common sense clearly dictates a fast-approaching Galaxy Note 8 formal announcement and commercial launch, the usual batch of tipsters, analysts and “inside” sources can’t seem to agree on a definite, coherent and credible timeline.

Will Samsung’s next big (non-exploding) thing come out on August 23 or 26? Are sales to begin then as well, at least in select markets, or might the chaebol need a bit of extra time to ramp up mass manufacturing and global distribution?

It was all in a fog until the company’s own President of the Mobile Communication Division, Koh Dong-Jin, told Taiwanese press on Friday the currently targeted schedule includes an Unpacked event “at the end of August.”

Still no precise introduction date, we’re afraid, but Koh reportedly also revealed the “first wave” of countries shall receive the highly anticipated Note 8 sometime in “early September”, followed by a “second wave” in October.

Sounds like a sensible compromise between the necessity of an early release in the context of slowing Galaxy S8 demand and the prudent approach of extended quality assurance. Unfortunately, we can’t tell you exactly where will the Galaxy Note 8 debut first, and what territories are part of the “second wave.” But it feels safe to assume Korea, the US and Taiwan are among the initial batch. No (official) words on pricing yet, while the specifications are… pretty much an open book.