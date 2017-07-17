Android

Live Samsung Galaxy C10 unit does have dual-camera system

Contents
On the mid-level of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone tiers, the Galaxy C-series are the second in line from the A-series, which itself gets today’s bleeding edge features right downstream from the flagship S-series.

At the top end of that vertical is the Galaxy C10 (2017), a phone that is expected to feature the first dual-camera system for the series. But instead of a 3D model, we’re getting a “real” look at the device itself through some pictures on Weibo.

Unlike what dbrand is imagining for the Galaxy Note 8, the cameras will be oriented vertically while the rest of the rear will retain what has become the aesthetic for this series: anodized matte metal body with antenna outlays. There’s also a picture of the front of the device — it has a more polished metal look to it with what’s presumably a fingerprint sensor/home key combination.

The device looks to be in quality assurance testing, so we should expect a launch forthcoming.

