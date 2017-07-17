Who needs the upcoming Moto Z2 Force, X4 or G5S Plus when a perfectly acceptable E4 is already up for grabs stateside, at the low unlocked price of $130 or an even lower $99 from Amazon (lockscreen ads included) and Republic Wireless (no strings attached)?

Well, Android power users, of course, at least as far as the Z2 Force is concerned, but after you hear about MetroPCS and Motorola’s latest partnership, it’s going to be nigh impossible to resist the prepaid Moto E4.

Forget Verizon’s $70 “special offer”, as T-Mobile’s no-contract daughter operator charges $49 plus tax of “everyday” customers. That’s crazy affordable, but free is always better than cheap, and if you switch a “qualifying” new number to Metro, that’s precisely what you’ll get.

A more than decent 5-inch 720p Android phone with 7.1 Nougat software, quad-core Snapdragon 425 processing power, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD support, 4G LTE connectivity, 8 and 5MP cameras (LED flash at both ends), fingerprint recognition, splash resistance and “all-day” battery for $0 after instant rebate.

You’ll still have to pay tax, and the stellar promotion is only valid for a “limited time” starting July 31 in “participating MetroPCS locations.” But we can probably all agree this is a bargain worth hunting for.