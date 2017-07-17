Android

Meizu PRO 7 launch event due for July 26

Meizu has announced a launch event for its PRO 7 smartphone for June 26 in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Senior Vice President Jeffrey Yang posted pictures of the phone, sheathed inside its box with some teasing imagery of the device’s suspected rear inset screen. Marketing talk has been alluding to this feature being a “window” to unlocking the full potential of a phone.

At this point, the phone is not believed to have the Galaxy S8’s chipset, the Exynos 8895, as sources at Samsung and Meizu have said that the former manufacturer has decided to retain the chipset for its own uses. @mmddj_china, by the way, is one of the few names that maintain both a Weibo and Twitter presence.

You can head to this link with your phone and swipe up to experience a little marketing based on the “window” motif.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Event, Exynos 8895, Meizu, News, PRO 7, Rumors, Samsung
