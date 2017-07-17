HTC Alexa feature now available with a squeeze on the U11
HTC now lays claim to three digital assistants being readily available on its latest flagship, the U11.
In addition to Google Assistant and HTC’s own Sense Companion, the company has just added Amazon’s Alexa service for instant access. All three can be accessed through the Edge Sense interface.
The #HTCU11 is the world’s first smartphone with hands-free Amazon Alexa. Try it out now on your U11: https://t.co/E6ngiKAtId pic.twitter.com/qsy8lXR8j9
— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) July 17, 2017
In addition to making sure that your OS is up to date, you’re going to need to download or update a new HTC-specific app called “HTC Alexa” from the Play Store — don’t be surprised, Edge Sense is available on the Play Store to HTC device users only.
