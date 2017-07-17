Android

HTC Alexa feature now available with a squeeze on the U11

Contents
Advertisement

HTC now lays claim to three digital assistants being readily available on its latest flagship, the U11.

In addition to Google Assistant and HTC’s own Sense Companion, the company has just added Amazon’s Alexa service for instant access. All three can be accessed through the Edge Sense interface.

In addition to making sure that your OS is up to date, you’re going to need to download or update a new HTC-specific app called “HTC Alexa” from the Play Store — don’t be surprised, Edge Sense is available on the Play Store to HTC device users only.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
HTC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Alexa, Amazon, app, digital assistant, Edge Sense, HTC, News, Play Store, Software Update, U11
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.