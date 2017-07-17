Today is World Emoji Day, a clever little commemoration by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge and not the Unicode Consortium that has created and maintained the symbol system in the first place. It celebrates nothing but the date featured on the Calendar emoji inside iOS devices which itself celebrates the date that Apple’s own iCal program debuted back in 2002.

The Calendar emoji debuted with Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and has two spin-off variants: the tear-off calendar that launched with the standard one and the spiral-bound calendar that was part of Unicode 7.0 in 2014.

Google celebrated the event on its The Keyword blog with a “goodbye” letter to its “blob” style faces as it prepares to switch to circles for Android O. Here’s a part of the painfully-crafted message:

Once upon a time I was falling in blob, and now you’re just someblobby that I used to know. It’s time we had the talk. Blob, bye.

Over at Apple, it previewed its take on the new Unicode 10 symbols — ones that feature varied skin tones for personas and new characters such as T-rexes, zebras and coconuts. As maligned as they may be sometimes, coconuts are definitely characters. The iTunes Movies section is stunting with this event by replacing official art for movies with emoji symbolizing the titles of the works. iOS 11 should have them all ready to go in the fall.

By the way, Google, Mozilla and EmojiOne feature the same July 17 date on its emoji while Microsoft highlights the 21st of an unknown month. Samsung shows the whole month of May. LG’s date is March 27. HTC has a blank grid sheet with two punch holes.