iOS

Google bids blob emoji goodbye, Apple greets Unicode 10 symbols

Contents
Advertisement

Today is World Emoji Day, a clever little commemoration by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge and not the Unicode Consortium that has created and maintained the symbol system in the first place. It celebrates nothing but the date featured on the Calendar emoji inside iOS devices which itself celebrates the date that Apple’s own iCal program debuted back in 2002.

The Calendar emoji debuted with Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and has two spin-off variants: the tear-off calendar that launched with the standard one and the spiral-bound calendar that was part of Unicode 7.0 in 2014.

Google celebrated the event on its The Keyword blog with a “goodbye” letter to its “blob” style faces as it prepares to switch to circles for Android O. Here’s a part of the painfully-crafted message:

Once upon a time I was falling in blob, and now you’re just someblobby that I used to know.

It’s time we had the talk. Blob, bye.

Over at Apple, it previewed its take on the new Unicode 10 symbols — ones that feature varied skin tones for personas and new characters such as T-rexes, zebras and coconuts. As maligned as they may be sometimes, coconuts are definitely characters. The iTunes Movies section is stunting with this event by replacing official art for movies with emoji symbolizing the titles of the works. iOS 11 should have them all ready to go in the fall.

By the way, Google, Mozilla and EmojiOne feature the same July 17 date on its emoji while Microsoft highlights the 21st of an unknown month. Samsung shows the whole month of May. LG’s date is March 27. HTC has a blank grid sheet with two punch holes.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
9to5Mac
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, Design, Emoji, Google, News, Unicode, Unicode 10
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.