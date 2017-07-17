Clear Nokia 8 picture leaked, unclear path forward

One of the devices featured in a clip on Vimeo has yet to officially exist.

What interests me about this video [https://t.co/eSzd0XHvrt] is that it shows 4 smartphones, but Nokia only sells 3 (none w dual lens). pic.twitter.com/RKStSoSgM5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 16, 2017

The video has ceased to exist, but the phone still does and there’s more evidence from behind the scenes to add onto the Nokia 8.

Formerly rumored to be named the “Nokia 9,” which should feature a Snapdragon 835 and up to 6GB of RAM, has been revealed in media-grade renders by Evan Blass of VentureBeat in a navy blue finish. The device features a 16:9 screen, capacitive navigation keys, what’s presumed to be a fingerprint sensor in the front, and a Zeiss-branded, vertically-oriented dual-camera system at the rear — each sensor being 13 megapixels — with an LED flash unit and what we presume to be a focus assist tool. Brushed metal seems to be the call of the day while the display glass has a 2.5D effect.

As the brand licensee for Nokia smartphones, HMD Global has been promising to expand its range of Android offerings from the current lightweight spec sets it offers in the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. WinFuture reported that it would make an announcement about the Nokia 8 on July 31 and that the device would sell for €589 in Scandinavia.

Europeans should see different models as indicated by the presence of FCC authorization papers for models TA-1004 and TA-1012. It’s not clear how much ground HMD Global will cover with this device — the first three devices were promised for 120 markets.