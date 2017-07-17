Ask the Android O devs anything on Reddit July 19 at 3pm Eastern

If you’re really looking into the nitty-gritty of what Android 8.0 will mean for you, the app developer, the kernel cruncher or the average user, you’ll probably be able to pull a lot of information out of what you’ll see on the /r/androiddev subreddit this week.

Members of the Android O engineering team will participate in the group’s third “Ask Me Anything” session ever from Wednesday, July 19, at 3pm Eastern and will go on for 90 minutes. Questions have already started pouring in, so you’re going to need to be pretty unique with your questions or be prepared to scroll down to find the answer you’re looking for.

The team’s other two AMAs occurred in March and last July 19th.