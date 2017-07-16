In data collected from over 20,000 test participants in the US, Verto Analytics has found that Apple’s Siri and Samsung’s S Voice, while remaining as leaders in digital assistant services, have lost usership in a year’s time to May. On the other end of that valence are assistance options from Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

The figures, as obtained by TechCrunch, show that the iOS-based Siri unique user base has dropped 15 percent to 41.4 million per month. S Voice’s decline was less severe at 6.5 percent to 23.2 million, but it was the only other loss on the list.

Verto independently codified four different access points it allows consumers to use its Google Assistant — through messenger app Allo, the Google Now Launcher, Google Home and the Text-to-Speech service. A notable omission from the list is the Google Search app, where the arguable bulk of requests are made, but it could be tough to parse through all those web searches against the kernel task orders. Nevertheless, all gained monthly users from May 2016 to May 2017 with Text-to-Speech up 160 percent to 19.8 million users. In aggregate of the listed access methods, Google Assistant was used by 25.6 million people.

Amazon Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana more than tripled their respective bases to 2.6 million and 700,000. The Hound assistant was steady over the period at 100,000 users.

Other metrics such as session, duration and engagement show a generally negative trend for Apple and Samsung products and positive paths for Google and Microsoft.

An average user rang up Cortana for 177 sessions this May — an impressive measure of cross-platform reach as the Windows 10 Mobile base isn’t so robust these days — while an Allo user had 122 back-and-forths — both have been incorporating bot services to drive engagements and lead to third-party services like ticket and table reservations and shopping. Those session numbers tower far above third place Alexa’s 16 — generally where most services were grossing last May. Cortana and Allo-based Assistant inquiries were also responsible for driving monthly usage time to around two-and-a-half hours — again, a wide berth to Alexa’s 18 minutes.

As Siri has lost out on monthly sessions and daily use retainment, its average session durations have cropped up 6 seconds to just shy of 3 minutes. S Voice saw its time spent figures for both sessions and the month tick up from 29 seconds to 46 seconds and from 6 minutes to 7 minutes.

There are plenty of reason to believe that the HomePod might give Siri another breath to pull away from the competition again, but it’s going to have to lie in what people use their assistant app for and how Apple (and said competition) can adapt to those needs.