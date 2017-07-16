Android

Taco ‘Bout NothingButTech88 | #PNWeekly 261

Kentucky Fried China? This year not only marks Huawei’s 30th anniversary as a telecommunications company founded by a former member of the People’s Liberation Army, but it also hails the same for KFC entering what was back then a market just beginning to open up to capitalism. We didn’t expect this sort of synergy to come out of it, though.

What synergy we’re talking about plus more iPhone 8 speculation and a conversation with one of the forthcoming names in mobile tech critique on YouTube and a recent recruit to the Android Central video team, Jacklyn Dallas aka NothingButTech88.

Make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on July 13th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 261

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

July 13, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Jacklyn Dallas (YouTube / Android Central)

 

News Summary

(5:38)

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a bunch of discussion afterwards.

Tech and Nothin’ Else (almost)

(32:25)

We look at Jacklyn Dallas’s steady rise to some prominence in the younger space of tech YouTubers, dig into Motorola, Vertu and some T-shirts she designs for a good cause!

See you soon!

