Taco ‘Bout NothingButTech88 | #PNWeekly 261

Kentucky Fried China? This year not only marks Huawei’s 30th anniversary as a telecommunications company founded by a former member of the People’s Liberation Army, but it also hails the same for KFC entering what was back then a market just beginning to open up to capitalism. We didn’t expect this sort of synergy to come out of it, though.
What synergy we’re talking about plus more iPhone 8 speculation and a conversation with one of the forthcoming names in mobile tech critique on YouTube and a recent recruit to the Android Central video team, Jacklyn Dallas aka NothingButTech88.
Make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Pocketnow Weekly 261
Recording Date
July 13, 2017
Hosts
Guest
Jacklyn Dallas (YouTube / Android Central)
News Summary
(5:38)
The news delivered in just a few minutes and a bunch of discussion afterwards.
- Moto Z2 Force set for reveal on July 25
- Galaxy Note 8 is happening(?) August 23
- LG V30 set for before IFA Berlin on August 31
- iPhone 8 may ship late in fall, major features may need software update
- Eve V tablet getting new screens from Sharp
- Pixel XL2 looks a lot like Pixel XL, but there’s more to it than that
- Ticwatch gets two new, affordable iterations on Kickstarter
- The KFC phone, from Huawei
