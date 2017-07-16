Nokia 8 sales could start in Europe on July 31

A high-end Android smartphone from HMD Global will be released out to Europe within weeks, Scandinavian sources to WinFuture say. What has been called the “Nokia 9” in rumor reports will likely end up being marketed as the Nokia 8.

Fans of the Finnish brand will have something to look forward to as well as spec heads with this device, model name TA-1004. It’s said to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and room for two SIM slots. Color pairings of choice include gold-and-blue and gold-and-copper along with blue and steel.

The phone is said to begin selling in the north for €589 on July 31. Prices will vary in different areas due to configuration and taxes — value-added tariffs in Finland, Norway and Sweden are higher than the average European country.