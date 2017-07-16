Wearables

Lenovo works with Disney for AR game “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges”

There’s plenty to look forward to from Disney with live-action remakes of its animated films, a new Kingdom Hearts with a Toy Story tie-in and a new Star Wars-themed augmented reality game — the big twist for us at Pocketnow is that the proprietary headset and lightsaber controller platform is in development from Lenovo.

“Star Wars: Jedi Challenges” was revealed at Disney’s biennial D23 exposition with plenty of pomp for the circumstance. A prototype and beta footage from the project were introduced on-stage at a panel for Disney’s gaming properties.

Lenovo has been very eager to apply its hand into the fields of alternate visual realities — working with Google with a Project Tango handset and providing an affordable holographic VR experience for Windows 10 machines.

Best Buy and Lenovo.com are set to sell the package at some point.

