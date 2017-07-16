HTC Desire 555 lands on Cricket Wireless for $120

While HTC is not exactly interested in putting out more than six or seven smartphones this year, we’re not sure if this one counts — it’s not on the HTC USA website after all.

In any case, it’s AT&T prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless that has picked up the HTC Desire 555. If you’re familiar with this tier of entry-level device from the Taiwanese OEM, you’ll know the deal: a 5-inch HD display driven by a quad-core processor, a 2,200mAh battery and Android Nougat. There’s 16GB of native storage with room for a microSD card with up to 2TB more. There’s also an 8-megapixel camera at back and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Cricket only has the device in Dark Gray and it’s really not that pretty compared with previous phones in different color wheel pieces. It’s $119.99 if you sign up or upgrade.