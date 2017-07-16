Galaxy S8 BOGO deal direct from Samsung requires a trade-in

As we continue to peel away the secrets of the Galaxy Note 8 right through this long, hot summer of 2017, Samsung Mobile US is trying to reinvigorate Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sales with a “buy one, get one” discount deal that’s on right now while supplies last.

Buy either of the two devices mentioned above in any pair combination through the company’s site or the “Shop Samsung” App and you’ll receive a credit worth the price of a Galaxy S8 ($724.99) — that means that if you opt to get two Galaxy S8+ devices, you’ll still pay $100 on the other one. You’re also responsible for taxes, shipping and other fees.

Customers will have to sign in to the company’s trade-in program and give up one of the following devices within 15 days of the purchase in order to be eligible for the deal:

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

The device has to be in good condition and must be wiped of all data and authentication settings. If your device does not meet these standards as Samsung deems appropriate, you will only be given a $25 credit to your purchase. Also, the company warns that if you’re buying unlocked devices that your actual device trade-in value may vary. 24-month, zero-interest financing is available from Samsung.

