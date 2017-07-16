dbrand is accepting pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8 skins

dbrand has posted a cheeky preamble to its pre-orders page for its vanity skins for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, now live and available below this story. The page feature a prospective render of the device, what may be considered a broader familiar to the Galaxy S8 devices.

The company is offering them ahead of the phone’s anticipated launch late in August. Here’s the Note 8 note, in full:

ATTENTION HUMANS: Before you post a screenshot of our Galaxy Note 8 customization page and call it a leak, we need to set a couple of things straight:

1. Do we have inside information about the Note 8? No. Maybe. 2. Is this an accurate preview of what the Note 8 will look like when it launches? We have no idea. Probably. Stop asking questions and give us your money.

The company is offering skins for the back ($9.95), the rear camera area ($0.95) — depicted with two cameras, a flash and focus tool unit plus a fingerprint sensor as with the Galaxy S8 series — plus bottom and top portions of the front of the device ($2.95 each).

Alas, as with stock prices, past performance does not indicate future outcomes. So, we await the reveal event (and the reveal of the date of the reveal event) to get full veracity and clarity on this device.