Just six months after the first official US launch of a ZTE Blade-series smartphone, the low-cost Android family has impressively managed to expand to US Cellular, Cricket Wireless and AT&T Prepaid already.

Ma Bell’s recently rebranded no-contract cell service welcomes an even cheaper device than the $150 Blade X Max today, obviously letting ZTE Blade Spark buyers take advantage of the carrier’s “best promotion to date.”

But this respectable 5.5-incher looks like a steal regardless of plan pricing and those two free months, setting you back $99.99 to start with. Not exactly a head turner, with a somewhat weirdly patterned rear cover, the Blade Spark shines in terms of pre-installed software, camera capabilities and biometrics, considering that crazy low price tag.

You get Android 7.1 Nougat out the box, whether you’re looking to do business with AT&T directly or Best Buy, as well as a 13MP autofocus main shooter and 5MP front-facing cam complemented by a dedicated selfie button on the phone’s side.

There’s also a fast and secure fingerprint scanner round the back, with the rest of the specs not quite as remarkable but hardly disappointing either. Namely, 720p screen resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, quad-core Snapdragon 425 processing power, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD support, 4G LTE speeds and Dolby audio enhancements. Oh, yeah, the battery is no pushover, at least on paper, tipping the scales at 3140 mAh. Very interesting value proposition all in all.