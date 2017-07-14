Android

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs also get revealed with web leak

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU

Qualcomm SDM630 Snapdragon 630
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 508 GPU

[Rumored]

Screen Size

5.0 inches
1080 x 1920 (~441 ppi)

[Rumored]

Memory

3GB or 4GB LPDDR3 RAM options

[Rumored]

Storage

16, 32 or 64GB options (eMMC 5.1)
microSD-expandable by up to 128GB

[Rumored]

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP
Front: 5MP

[Rumored]

Battery

3,680mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0

[Rumored]

Operating System

MIUI 9.0
Android 7.1.1

[Rumored]

Either Xiaomi seems eager to publish its product pages in advance of their official launches or someone’s been feeding Weibo after midnight. In any case, the budget-focused Redmi series is about to get a little more interesting.

We’ve been watching the turnover of a “Redmi Pro 2” get supplanted by a Redmi 5 — a mid-level budget device getting supplanted by lower-level budget device. Yet, the Redmi 5 should be well-equipped as rumored with variants featuring either the new Snapdragon 625 or the Snapdragon 630. One is a proven stamina fiend, the other is a near-top-end chipset representing the peak of Cortex-A53 performance. Oddly, that Snapdragon 630 is also reportedly featured in the Redmi Note 5 and there’s an intersect in pricing tiers — we’ll get to that in a second. Other specs can be sussed out above.

The phone will feature capacitive navigation buttons, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the whole device comes in at 7.6mm.

There’s a detailed price chart with both chipsets featured. A special version featuring the Snapdragon 630 with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be available only from MiJia brick-and-mortar outlets at the advertised base price.

ChipsetRAMStoragePrice
Snapdragon 6253GB16GB¥859/$127
Snapdragon 6253GB32GB¥1039/$153
Snapdragon 6303GB16GB*¥799/$118
Snapdragon 6303GB32GB¥1099/$162
Snapdragon 6304GB32GB¥1199/$177
Snapdragon 6304GB64GB¥1299/$192

No word on release dates.

